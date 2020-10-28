Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Zayn Malik's soul-stirring James Bay cover becomes an instant hit: Watch

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

British singer Zayn Malik after welcoming a baby girl with Gigi Hadid last month, has already gotten back to work.

The former One Direction member recently shared two monochrome videos on his Instagram, giving fans a sneak-peek into his day where he can be heard crooning, leaving fans completely enchanted with his melodious vocals.

“Cover Sessions,” Zayn captioned the video, teasing fans about his ongoing professional endeavors.

The singer could be seen singing James Bay's 2015-released song, Hold Back the River, leaving us spellbound over the mesmerizing cover.

View this post on Instagram

Cover Sessions

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

He had also interacted with his fans under the post as he sent them love and expressed gratitude by replying to each comment.

"Beautiful," wrote a fan. Zayn replied saying: "Who me? No you."

Looking at the lyrics of the songs on his phone, the Pillow Talk hit maker seemed highly invested in his music.

In the video, the singer rocked a black shirt over his signature tattoos and paired it with slim-fit black jeans. He also accessorized his look with a set of silver beaded black bands on his hand.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Zayn to drop his new music after his last 2018-released album titled, Icarus Falls.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew’s allies line up to defend him: ‘Truth will be out soon’

Prince Andrew’s allies line up to defend him: ‘Truth will be out soon’
Ellen DeGeneres continues her fight for the ‘Ellen Show’: ‘Ellen’s not giving up’

Ellen DeGeneres continues her fight for the ‘Ellen Show’: ‘Ellen’s not giving up’
Courts demand Johnny Depp’s presence in $50 million defamation case hearing

Courts demand Johnny Depp’s presence in $50 million defamation case hearing
Machine Gun Kelly reveals romance with Megan Fox ‘changed’ his life

Machine Gun Kelly reveals romance with Megan Fox ‘changed’ his life
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry splashed out $400 an hour on lavish beach mansion

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry splashed out $400 an hour on lavish beach mansion
Kim Kardashian berated over massive birthday bash amid rising COVID-19 cases

Kim Kardashian berated over massive birthday bash amid rising COVID-19 cases
Jennifer Lawrence dubs herself a 'proud Democrat' after claiming she was Republican

Jennifer Lawrence dubs herself a 'proud Democrat' after claiming she was Republican

Saboor Ali leaves fans awe-struck as she gives off wedding vibes in new photo

Saboor Ali leaves fans awe-struck as she gives off wedding vibes in new photo
Kanye West given cold shoulder during Kim Kardashian's birthday getaway?

Kanye West given cold shoulder during Kim Kardashian's birthday getaway?
Which title will Kate Middleton inherit if Prince William becomes King?

Which title will Kate Middleton inherit if Prince William becomes King?
Queen Elizabeth upset after royal family decides to celebrate Christmas differently this year

Queen Elizabeth upset after royal family decides to celebrate Christmas differently this year
New photo from Princess Beatrice's enchanting wedding ceremony breaks the internet

New photo from Princess Beatrice's enchanting wedding ceremony breaks the internet

Latest

view all