Wednesday Oct 28 2020
Why Queen Elizabeth will remain on good terms with Meghan Markle even after exit

Wednesday Oct 28, 2020

Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the British royal family may not have a good rapport with Meghan Markle but the sovereign is unlikely to 'snub' her.

According to royal historian and author of Battle of Brothers, Robert Lacey, the Duchess of Sussex’s ties with the Queen are unlike what the latter shared with her late daughter-in-law Princess Diana.

Lacey claimed that the monarch would remain on cordial terms with Meghan unlike her behavior towards Diana when she left the royal family.

In an interview with SheKnows, Lacey said: “There’s a political sense…in which the queen welcomed her as a first mixed race recruit to the Royal Family.”

“And so it must be distressing for the Queen that 30 months later, this recruit and her son Archie are no longer classed as royal. They’ve been suspended from the royal family,” he said.

“If everybody welcomed Meghan as a sign of the royal family’s contact with Black Lives Matter and racial progress and harmony in this country, what does it mean when they’re separate from the Royal Family?” he added.

“There’s a sense in which the queen is closer emotionally to William and Harry than she is to her own sons. Whenever she’s been with Meghan, she’s exhibiting the most cordial, outgoing affection for her,” he continued.

“We know that’s what she feels for Harry. We can presume that she will welcome anybody who makes her grandson happy,” he went on to say.

