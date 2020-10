Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor greets Muslims on Eid Milad

Turkish actor Cem Ucan on Wednesday greeted Muslims on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW).

Muslims in Pakistan will celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi (SAW) on Friday and government has announced a public holiday on the occasion.



Cem rose to international fame for his stellar performance in popular TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The actor who played Aliyar Bey in the historical series recently met Pakistani actor Imran Abbas in Istanbul and promised to visit Pakistan.



He had also shared a couple of pictures with Imran Abbas on his Instagram account.