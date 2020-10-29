Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 29 2020
Princess Eugenie made jaw-dropping sacrifices for Meghan Markle because of Prince Harry

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of robbing Princess Eugenie off her happiness 

Princess Eugenie's bitterness towards Meghan Markle started right when she said her vows to longtime partner Jack Brooksbank. 

The royal drama ensued when Meghan and Harry stole the limelight on Eugenie's bid day by announcing they are expecting Archie.

This was no mere coincidence, says royal expert Katie Nicholl.

This was done deliberately, according to the Vanity Fair royal editor, "That day was somewhat overshadowed when, just a day later, Harry and Meghan publicly announced that they were expecting their first child.

"It's understood that they shared that news with close family friends at the wedding itself. Understandably that was upsetting for Princess Eugenie," she added.

Royal author Tom Quinn noted, "Although Meghan and Eugenie get on perfectly well, they are not good friends.

"I just don't believe it was a coincidence," he said.

This wasn't the first ocassion Eugenie had Meghan become the centre of attention at a royal event.

"Because of the order of hierarchy, she actually had to wait for Prince Harry to marry Meghan before she could marry Jack, even though they'd been engaged for a long time."

"There was a certain amount of upset about that. Upset about being told, 'you've got to wait, the British public won't be able to be even remotely enthusiastic about this wedding,'" Katie explained.

