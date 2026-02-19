 
Geo News

Why Gordon Ramsay's eldest kids skip his Netflix docuseries?

Gordon Ramsay’s Netflix docuseries leaves out two of his children: Here’s why

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 19, 2026

Gordon Ramsay explains his eldest kids absence in Being Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay explains his eldest kids absence in 'Being Gordon Ramsay'

Netflix has officially dropped Being Gordon Ramsay, a six-episode series offering an intimate look at the celebrity chef’s family life alongside his professional journey.

The cameras follow Ramsay as he develops five new dining concepts inside London’s landmark 22 Bishopsgate and crosses the Atlantic for iconic locations, including a special stop at Hell’s Kitchen Las Vegas.

While Ramsay’s wife Tana and most of their six children appear in the documentary, two of his eldest, Megan (27) and Jack (26) are noticeably absent.

Speaking to Food Bible, Ramsay explained that their absence comes down to their careers and safety.

Megan works as a police officer, and Jack serves in the Royal Marines.

“Meg’s a police officer, so just out of security for her, that’s crucial,” Ramsay said, before joking that she warned him about using his phone at traffic lights.

As for Jack, Ramsay noted he’s a “busy boy” and “they can’t be anywhere near that” for safety reasons.

Both children tend to keep a low profile, though Ramsay has proudly shared milestones on Instagram taking from Megan’s graduation at Oxford Brookes to Jack’s military achievements.

Their decision to stay out of the spotlight contrasts with siblings Holly, Tilly, Oscar and Jesse, who all feature in the series.

For fans, the series offers a rare glimpse into Ramsay’s softer side, even if two of his children remain behind the scenes.

Katie Price's sister Sophie 'wants her to come to senses' after baby reveal
Katie Price's sister Sophie 'wants her to come to senses' after baby reveal
Hailey Bieber shares surprising marriage update with blunt personal remarks
Hailey Bieber shares surprising marriage update with blunt personal remarks
Brooklyn Beckham wears dad David's lavish gift amid ongoing feud
Brooklyn Beckham wears dad David's lavish gift amid ongoing feud
Khloé Kardashian teases marriage plans
Khloé Kardashian teases marriage plans
Sharon Stone's ageless glow sparks double takes at premiere
Sharon Stone's ageless glow sparks double takes at premiere
Paul Mescal meets up with Paul McCartney amid ‘Beatles' filming
Paul Mescal meets up with Paul McCartney amid ‘Beatles' filming
Bad Bunny lands major film project after Super Bowl halftime triumph
Bad Bunny lands major film project after Super Bowl halftime triumph
Lewis Hamilton stays closemouthed over Kim Kardashian rumours
Lewis Hamilton stays closemouthed over Kim Kardashian rumours