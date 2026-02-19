Why Gordon Ramsay's eldest kids skip his Netflix docuseries?

Gordon Ramsay explains his eldest kids absence in 'Being Gordon Ramsay'

Netflix has officially dropped Being Gordon Ramsay, a six-episode series offering an intimate look at the celebrity chef’s family life alongside his professional journey.

The cameras follow Ramsay as he develops five new dining concepts inside London’s landmark 22 Bishopsgate and crosses the Atlantic for iconic locations, including a special stop at Hell’s Kitchen Las Vegas.

While Ramsay’s wife Tana and most of their six children appear in the documentary, two of his eldest, Megan (27) and Jack (26) are noticeably absent.

Speaking to Food Bible, Ramsay explained that their absence comes down to their careers and safety.

Megan works as a police officer, and Jack serves in the Royal Marines.

“Meg’s a police officer, so just out of security for her, that’s crucial,” Ramsay said, before joking that she warned him about using his phone at traffic lights.

As for Jack, Ramsay noted he’s a “busy boy” and “they can’t be anywhere near that” for safety reasons.

Both children tend to keep a low profile, though Ramsay has proudly shared milestones on Instagram taking from Megan’s graduation at Oxford Brookes to Jack’s military achievements.

Their decision to stay out of the spotlight contrasts with siblings Holly, Tilly, Oscar and Jesse, who all feature in the series.

For fans, the series offers a rare glimpse into Ramsay’s softer side, even if two of his children remain behind the scenes.