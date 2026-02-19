Brooklyn Beckham wears dad David's lavish gift amid ongoing feud

It comes after reports emerged that Brooklyn has unfollowed his father's bestfriend Gordon Ramsay

Brooklyn Beckham is still happy to wear the £220,000 watch his dad, Sir David, once gifted him despite the ongoing feud.

The eldest son of Sir David 51, and Lady Victoria Beckham 50, released a bombshell statement earlier this month in which he criticised his parents, and accused them of mistreating his wife.

He claimed his mum danced 'inappropriately on' him at his wedding in 2022.

Later, after the pictures shared by The Sun appeared to show that Brooklyn had lasered off his tattoo tribute to his father, speculation intensified about the rift.

However, despite the apparent tattoo snub, Brooklyn was spotted wearing his gifted watch on Sunday as he stepped out with his wife, Nicola Peltz for a lavish date night.

The couple looked radiant as they walked hand-in hand, with Brooklyn showing off his 'favourite watch', a rose-gold Patek Philippe Nautilus, which was given to him for his 21st birthday by Sir David.

Brooklyn previously proudly gushed over his watch collection after receiving two luxury items from his dad David.

Speaking to British GQ in September 2024, he said: 'My dad got me this one, I call it the Rolex Pepsi [£16,000] and I really like the vintage Rolexes.

'I'm lucky enough to have one Patek that my dad bought me for my 21st birthday, which is my favourite watch and I only wear for special events.

'My mother-in-law has also bought me and my wife matching Cartier Santos, [£28,000] the old school square one which we wear together sometime.'

It comes after reports emerged that he has unfollowed his father's bestfriend Gordon Ramsay on Instagram after the chef called on him to 'remember where he came from.'

The celebrity chef, 59, spoke about the ongoing family feud on Friday but insisted that the pair have a good relationship.