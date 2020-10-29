Can't connect right now! retry
Selena Gomez warns Google CEO Sundar Pichai about misleading election ads

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

Pop sensation Selena Gomez has called out all those spreading disinformation through advertisements about the upcoming US presidential election. 

Turning to her Instagram, the vocal power house, 28, asked Google and its CEO Sundar Pichai to remove ads milking off of disinformation.

“Hi Sundar,” she wrote as she sent a message to the tech giant on Instagram and shared the screenshot.

“Although we have never met, I just learned that Google is making millions of dollars putting ads on websites that spread disinformation about our election,” she went on to say.

“I’m hoping you are also just finding this out too. Please shut this down immediately. The fate of our country depends on it,” she added.

While Gomez had singled out a specific advertisement, according to an earlier report by The Washington Post back in August, it was disclosed that Google approved an ad from an organization linked to a conservative non-profit which had misleading information about mail-in voting.

