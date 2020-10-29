Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Selena Gomez's message to Google's Sundar Pichai

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 29, 2020

Jennifer Aniston on Wednesday seemed to agree with what Selena Gomez said to Google CEO Sundar Pichai. 

The "Friends" star shared a screenshot of Selena's message to Pichai which read, "Hi Sundar, Although we have never met. I just learned that Google is making millions of dollars putting ads on websites that spread disinformation about our election. I' am hoping you are also finding this out too. Pleas shut this down immediately. The fate of our country depends on it."

Jennifer, who seemed to be in total agreement with the singer, captioned her post as "What.She.Said" while tagging Selena Gomez.

