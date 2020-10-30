'The Crown' season 4 trailer: Queen Elizabeth's royal rift with Princess Diana revealed

'The Crown's fourth season depicts Queen Elizabeth's later ruling years as well as Diana's tragic love saga

The Crown's latest trailer takes royal fans right into the middle of Queen Elizabeth's royal rift with Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher.

The famed Netflix series will divulge more about the monarch's intense feud with Diana, as well as British prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

In season 4, while Elizabeth will still be played by Olivia Colman, Diana's role will be essayed by newcomer Emma Corrin, 24.

Whereas, Thatcher will be played by Gillian Anderson, 52.

“It’s a dangerous game to make enemies left, right and center,” Colman’s Queen Elizabeth says in the trailer, to which Anderson’s Thatcher frostily replies, “What if one is comfortable with having enemies?”

Season 4 of The Crown will take viewers through Queen Elizabeth's later ruling years as well as Diana's tragic love saga with Prince Charles.

The trailer shows a masked Diana facing hundreds of cameras flashing in front of her as crowds roar on.

Eventually her face is shown, and she says to the queen, “All I want is to be loved.”

Catch the new trailer of The Crown here







