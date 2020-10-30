Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to share a good news soon

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly decided to add to their family and will announce baby news soon.

There is speculation that the Duchess of Sussex, who won bid to delay court battle with UK tabloid over a 'confidential' reason, is pregnant and will confirm it soon.



According to report, Judge Mark Warby granted the delay after Meghan’s team gave a 'confidential ground' for doing so.

Soon after the judge's comments, royal fans started speculating about Meghan Markle's pregnancy as she won the bid over a confidential reason which was shared by her legal team in the court.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry became parents to their first child Archie Harrison in May 2019. Whether the pair will aim to become parents again they have never confirmed. However, there is speculation the former 'Suits' star is pregnant and will confirm it soon.

A media outlet, citing a source, claimed: 'It seems certain that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will add to their family.'

Meghan would surely be delighted as she emerged victorious in her bid to have a privacy action against a tabloid newspaper postponed by about nine months until next autumn. The trial was due to have started in London in January 2021.

Prince Harry's wife is suing Associated Newspapers over articles in the Mail on Sunday that included parts of a handwritten letter she had sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

'My conclusion is that the right decision in all the circumstances is to grant the application,” the judge said. “That means that the trial date of January 11, 2021 will be vacated and the trial will be refixed for a new date in the autumn'.