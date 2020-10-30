Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz celebrate first anniversary

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 30, 2020

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz celebrate first anniversary, shower love

US actress Nicola Peltz and fiancé British model Brooklyn Beckham celebrated their one-year anniversary and exchanged love on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Brooklyn shared intimate bath photos as the couple marked their one-year anniversary three months after their engagement.

Brooklyn said that he cannot wait to start a family with wife-to-be Nicola Peltz. He wrote, “Happy 1 year anniversary baby. I’m the luckiest person to have you by my side. I cannot wait to grow old with you and start a family with you. love you so much.”

Commenting on the endearing post, Nicole said, “i more than love you Brooklyn.”

Nicola Peltz also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted the same PDA-filled photo and wrote, “happy anniversary to the love of my life. i am the luckiest girl in the world to get to be by your side through it all.”

She further said, “you have the most beautiful heart i’ve ever known and anyone in your life is lucky to be in it. i promise to always take care of you. i love you more everyday.”

