Friday Oct 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 30, 2020

Meghan Markle paid whopping $142,119 for her wedding dress herself: blast from the past

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who stepped down as senior royals earlier this year, got married on May 19, 2018.

According to Hello Magazine, the former Suits actress wedding dress is estimated to have cost around $142,119.69 (£110,000).

The Parisian fashion house Givenchy spent nearly 3,900 hours to prepare Meghan Markle wedding outfit.

The report further says that the 16-feet long veil of the wedding dress of the Duchess of Sussex was embroidered with the national flowers of each of the 53 commonwealth countries.

It has also been revealed that Meghan Markle herself paid for her costly wedding outfit.

Earlier, there were reports that Meghan Markle was not allowed to wear her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana's jaw-dropping tiara, on her wedding with Prince Harry.

On the day of Meghan and Harry's nuptials, royal fans had anticipated that Meghan will honour Diana, by wearing the gorgeous Spencer crown.

However, she devastated after Queen banned her from wearing Princess Diana's tiara.

