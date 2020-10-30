Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince William shows 'ruthlessness' when dealing with Harry and Meghan Markle: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 30, 2020

Prince William's utmost respect to the crown and duty is believed to have played a part his rift with his younger brother Prince Harry, according to British media.

Quoting a royal biographer , a website wrote that the Duke of Cambridge, who is the future king, showed similar ruthlessness that he inherited from his grandmother.

According to Express.co.uk, Prince William showed concern for the speed at which the relationship between his brother and Meghan was going.

Citing the book "Battles of Brothers" written by Robert Lacey, the publication reported that Harry didn't perceive this worry as a mere concern from an older brother for a blossoming relationship.

Talking to Vanity Fair, Lacey said,  "At the end of the day we saw a ruthlessness from the Queen over her absolute refusal to allow the Sussexes to use the word royal for their new branding, and we’re seeing the same ruthlessness in William."

During the summit which took place at Sandringham in January, Prince William, Prince Charles and the Queen discussed with Prince Harry the terms of his and Meghan's exit from the family as full-time working royals.

Harry and Meghan had to cave in on their requests to continue to carry out royal duties and give up their first brand, Sussex Royal.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle opened Prince Harry's eyes to 'unfair' treatment

Meghan Markle opened Prince Harry's eyes to 'unfair' treatment

Prince Harry felt he and Meghan Markle were sidelined at the final royal engagement

Prince Harry felt he and Meghan Markle were sidelined at the final royal engagement

Kate Middleton, Prince George played a role in Prince Harry's break-up with ex-girlfriend: report

Kate Middleton, Prince George played a role in Prince Harry's break-up with ex-girlfriend: report

Ertugrul's Gunalp sends prayers to the victims of earthquake in Turkey's Izmir

Ertugrul's Gunalp sends prayers to the victims of earthquake in Turkey's Izmir

Machine Gun Kelly ‘changed for the better’ after finding Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly ‘changed for the better’ after finding Megan Fox
Scarlett Johansson on the reality of story-telling in a ‘male-dominated industry’

Scarlett Johansson on the reality of story-telling in a ‘male-dominated industry’
Queen Elizabeth’s bathing habits leaves royal fans flabbergasted

Queen Elizabeth’s bathing habits leaves royal fans flabbergasted
Meghan Markle paid whopping $142,119 for her wedding dress herself: blast from the past

Meghan Markle paid whopping $142,119 for her wedding dress herself: blast from the past
John Lydon slams Meghan Markle: ‘find a council flat and a job’

John Lydon slams Meghan Markle: ‘find a council flat and a job’
Pakistani actress Armeena Rana Khan yells at people for not wearing masks

Pakistani actress Armeena Rana Khan yells at people for not wearing masks
Prince Harry William, can only reunite through a real ‘tragedy’

Prince Harry William, can only reunite through a real ‘tragedy’
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle over wanting to ‘do something that matters’

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle over wanting to ‘do something that matters’

Latest

view all