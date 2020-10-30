Prince William shows 'ruthlessness' when dealing with Harry and Meghan Markle: report

Prince William's utmost respect to the crown and duty is believed to have played a part his rift with his younger brother Prince Harry, according to British media.

Quoting a royal biographer , a website wrote that the Duke of Cambridge, who is the future king, showed similar ruthlessness that he inherited from his grandmother.

According to Express.co.uk, Prince William showed concern for the speed at which the relationship between his brother and Meghan was going.

Citing the book "Battles of Brothers" written by Robert Lacey, the publication reported that Harry didn't perceive this worry as a mere concern from an older brother for a blossoming relationship.

Talking to Vanity Fair, Lacey said, "At the end of the day we saw a ruthlessness from the Queen over her absolute refusal to allow the Sussexes to use the word royal for their new branding, and we’re seeing the same ruthlessness in William."



During the summit which took place at Sandringham in January, Prince William, Prince Charles and the Queen discussed with Prince Harry the terms of his and Meghan's exit from the family as full-time working royals.

Harry and Meghan had to cave in on their requests to continue to carry out royal duties and give up their first brand, Sussex Royal.



