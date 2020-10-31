Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Oct 31 2020
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will leave US if Trump wins election?

Saturday Oct 31, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who settled in California after quitting their royal duties in March, will reportedly face trouble if Trump wins upcoming US election.

There's speculation that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who spoke out to encourage Americans to vote in the US election on November 3, would face the wrath of Trump if he regained the power as he strongly reacted to their move during a press conference.

The royal couple featured in a video to mark the announcement of Time Magazine's 100 most influential people of 2020, urging Americans to vote in the US election.

In the clip, which was filmed in the garden of their Montecito mansion, Meghan urged American citizens to vote for their "voices to be heard" in what she called "the most important election of a lifetime."

In his comments about US election, Harry said: “As we approach this November, it’s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”

While neither Meghan nor Harry made an explicit reference to Mr Trump some interpreted their words as a veiled dig and an endorsement of the Democrats.

According to some people, Harry's plea for Americans to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity" was a subtle swipe at Trump.

The US president later reacted to the comments in a Washington press conference. Referring to Meghan, Trump told reporters: 'I’m not a fan of hers.

He continued: 'And I would say this—and she probably has heard that—but I wish a lot of luck to Harry because he’s gonna need it.'

Now, it's being reported that US election's result would have a big impact on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's future in America.

In September, Trump declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the November presidential election, saying, “We’re going to have to see what happens.”

Some commentators are predicting that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would return to UK if Trump regains seat in the upcoming US election.

