Kelly Clarkson calls out 'American Idol' for deceptive tricks years later

March 12, 2026

Kelly Clarkson won the first season of American Idol but the show still has dues to clear to this day.

The 43-year-old singer and TV show host confessed that the show promised her prizes that she has yet to receive, even 23 years later.

The Since U Been Gone hitmaker sat down with Daniel Radcliffe and reality star Rob Rausch for the Tuesday episode of her The Kelly Clarkson Show, where Rausch admitted that he still hasn’t received his $220,800 prize from Season 4 of The Traitors.

The admission reminded Clarkson of herself, and she exclaimed, “You know what, I relate to this! I relate to this so hardcore. You probably weren’t alive when I was on ‘American Idol,’ but I was literally on the show.”

Clarkson shared that American Idol had promised her, “‘Oh, you win a million dollars,’ or whatever. No, you didn’t. They lied. It was like a million dollars’ worth of investment in you.”

The Harry Potter star could not believe the claim, and said, “Wait, what?” to which Clarkson doubled down on her claim and added that she was also promised a car which she never got.

“And I needed it because my car was bashed in, and I couldn’t afford the deductible. And then — no! I did not get a car,” but fast forward to this day, she never received any update on that.

