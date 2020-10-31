Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Philip to vote for Joe Biden if given a chance?

Prince Philip, Joe Biden echo each other in humanitarian causes close to their heart 

If it was not for a major rule demanding royals from being apolitical, Prince Philip might have already sided with US presidential candidate Joe Biden.

According to royal experts, the Duke of Edinburgh might have voted for Biden, because of a humanitarian cause close to his heart.

Philip has been a staunch advocate of conservation of the natural world, something that led him to co-found the World Wide Fund in 1961.

The similar interest is shared by US presidential candidate Biden who has regularly addressed his climate change policy, and has backed the Green New Deal as a “crucial framework for meeting the climate challenges we face."

Biden even echoed Philip's humanitarian efforts in a speech he made in September, where he cited Philip’s words from 2001, “Some say we can’t afford this, but here’s the thing.

“Look around at the crushing consequences of the extreme weather events I’ve been describing. We’ve already been paying for it," Biden had said.

Besides, Philip is not a fan of Trump anyway, as he has snubbed him in the past at a major royal event.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward shared, "When the Queen was hosting a tea for President Donald Trump of the US in July 2018, Prince Philip got himself into a helicopter to make the 200-mile journey from Wood Farm in Sandringham to Romsey in Hampshire to stand at the font at Romsey Abbey as a godfather to six-month-old Inigo Hooper, his first cousin three times removed.”

He “wanted to be there among the Mountbatten family not at Windsor Castle with the US President," Seward added.

