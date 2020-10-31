Beyoncé intends to ‘slow down’ the ‘hectic’ hunt for success

Beyoncé has decided to take break from the music industry after years of consistent effort, blood, sweat and tears, only for her children.

From making music, to inaugurating a clothing line, and even testing her chops at live concerts, Beyoncé hasn’t taken a proper ‘break’ for a long time, and in lieu of everything she has delivered over the years, many are rooting for her.



Despite her desire to focus on family, Queen B utilized her time at the interview to point out that she appreciates and "cherishes" everything she has in life.

The Grammy award winning singer delivered this news while being interviewed for the December addition of British Vogue and was quoted saying, "I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life.” After all, “I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects nonstop.”

Queen B went on to explain just how cramped her work schedule really is by highlighting some of her past public appearances. “I released Lemonade during the Formation World Tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed Homecoming, went on another world tour with Jay, then Black Is King, all back-to-back.”

Before concluding the singer went on to say, “It’s been heavy and hectic. I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how.”

But now, her only intention is to slow down and leave it all behind her, for now. “Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy.”