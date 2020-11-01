Queen Elizabeth 'lost all timidity after becoming England's Sovereign'

Queen Elizabeth revealed she 'lost all timidity somehow in becoming Sovereign'

Queen Elizabeth has always remained committed to her royal duty ever since she was annointed the monarch of England in 1953.



And while being the sovereign of the entire nation can be a daunting job for many, for Queen Elizabeth it was something more of a cathartic experience.

According to royal author Bryan Kozlowski, the Queen confided in a friend that the throne 'cured' her anxiety.

In his new book Long Live the Queen! 13 Rules for Living from Britain's Longest Reigning Monarch, Kozlowski writes about the soothing effect that having a strong sense of direction had on the monarch.

"This was plainly evident in Elizabeth's personal transformation after she embraced her calling and assumed the throne," he writes.

"Previously shy and riddled with doubts about her youth and inexperience, Elizabeth the Queen 'no longer [felt] anxious or worried,' she told a friend. 'I don't know what it is—but I have lost all my timidity somehow in becoming Sovereign,'" Kozlowski added.

He went on to state that taking the throne somehow put the Queen's mind more at ease, as compared to when she was just another member of the royal family.