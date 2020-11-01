Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Nov 01 2020
Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross welcome baby boy

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross took to Instagram to announce the happy news

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross have been blessed with their second child, son Ziggy on Saturday.

The couple took to Instagram to announce the happy news.

"10-29-2020 Ziggy Blu Ross. Our sweet boy has arrived! I'm over the MOON we are so Blessed!" Ashlee shared.

10-29-2020 . ! ’ !

"I'm in heaven," Ross wrote along with a similar caption and same photo of their newborn.

This is the duo's second child. Ashlee and Ross are already parents to a 5-year-old girl named Jagger Snow.

Earlier, Ashlee had announced her pregnancy via an adorable Instagram post.

″We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3," Ashlee captioned her post, while her husband wrote alongside his, ″The fam is growing. Ash and I can't wait to welcome the newest addition."

