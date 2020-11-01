Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 01 2020
By
Web Desk

Maya Ali remembers her father on fourth death anniversary

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 01, 2020

Maya Ali remembers her father on fourth death anniversary

Maya Ali remembered her father on his fourth death anniversary and shared a heartfelt note, saying “You’re in my prayers, in my thoughts."

Taking to Instagram, the Parey Hut Love actress shared a throwback photo of her father and wrote, “It’s been four years since you left us. People say time is a great healer but the reality is not the same always. I miss you baba jan on every small moment, with each passing day, whenever there is an up and down.”

She further said, “You’re in my prayers, in my thoughts and you always will be.”

“I have always said this, and I am still saying and I always will, please spend as much time as possible with your parents. Once they are gone they won’t come back,” Maya urged her fans.

She also asked the fans to remember her father in their prayers.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Max George romance rumours refuted as singer breaks silence

Meghan Markle, Max George romance rumours refuted as singer breaks silence
Anne Hathaway spills the beans on her wardrobe needs for ‘The Witches’

Anne Hathaway spills the beans on her wardrobe needs for ‘The Witches’
Justin Bieber ‘done’ with neck tattoos: ‘that’s a Hailey request'

Justin Bieber ‘done’ with neck tattoos: ‘that’s a Hailey request'
Harvey Weinstein slapped with federal lawsuit by accuser Mimi Haleyi

Harvey Weinstein slapped with federal lawsuit by accuser Mimi Haleyi
Emma Corrin's fate as on-screen Princess Diana all set to unfold this month

Emma Corrin's fate as on-screen Princess Diana all set to unfold this month
Victoria Beckham torn between inviting Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to son's wedding

Victoria Beckham torn between inviting Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to son's wedding
Meghan Markle, legal counsel confident they will defeat British tabloid in legal battle

Meghan Markle, legal counsel confident they will defeat British tabloid in legal battle
Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross welcome baby boy

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross welcome baby boy
Lori Loughlin's daughters having hard time holding up as actress begins to serve jail sentence

Lori Loughlin's daughters having hard time holding up as actress begins to serve jail sentence
Justin Bieber gets candid about being suicidal: 'The pain was so consistent'

Justin Bieber gets candid about being suicidal: 'The pain was so consistent'
Offset allegedly faked his arrest to gain traction on social media

Offset allegedly faked his arrest to gain traction on social media
Prince Philip reeling in pain after royal duties made him physically weak

Prince Philip reeling in pain after royal duties made him physically weak

Latest

view all