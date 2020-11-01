Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's attempt at 'breaking taboos' could end royal ties

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could lose the small amount of connection they have left with the royal family if they do make their next move through great caution.

According to royal expert and historian, Robert Lacey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s split could be finalized if they “break taboos” with their new Netflix project.

Talking to Express, Lacey said: "The one question mark over the Sussexes' deal with Netflix is whether it does contain, as it has been reported, plans for some sort of tell-all documentary. Harry and Meghan have denied they are doing a reality show.”

"But that is slightly disingenuous, they have denied doing a reality show but not a documentary. And if they did do a documentary about how they left the Royal Family and why and how they are getting on away from the Royal Family, that could be the actual end, that could finalise the rift. That would finally break the taboos, it could be impossible for them to come back," he went on to say.

The couple had announced their multi-million dollar Netflix deal back in September.