Monday Nov 02 2020
Meghan Markle ready to make history as a royal with her latest move

Monday Nov 02, 2020

Meghan Markle, who settled in the US with her husband Prince Harry and son Archie after quitting royal duties, is expected to make history with her much expected action.

The Duchess of Sussex is likely to break another royal rule and cast a ballot in the US election, which is scheduled to be held on November 3.

Since stepping down as senior royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in uncharted waters, and the rules aren't clear set. 

Previously, they could not voice their opinion on political matters. However, recently Meghan and Harry have used their voices to support various campaigns encouraging Americans to vote, and speaking up on a number of issues such as gender equality.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been very vocal when it comes to citizens exercising their right to vote in the US presidential election.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US in March 2020, and have shared their thoughts on the upcoming US election.

As a British citizen, Prince Harry isn’t eligible to vote in the US election. But, there is speculation that Meghan Markle would cast her vote.

Meghan, who was born and raised in California, is a US citizen and therefore eligible to vote in the upcoming election.

Recently Meghan has used her voice to support various campaigns encouraging Americans to vote.

Meghan herself acknowledged that she would now be able to “use her voice” in a way she couldn’t do before.

