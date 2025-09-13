Jennifer Aniston drops shock past-life revelation

Jennifer Aniston reveals spiritual past-life bond with THIS celebrity

Jennifer Aniston dropped a shock past-life bond with Rumor Has It co-star Shirley MacLaine.

In a recent chat with Drew Barrymore, the Friends alum revealed that she was related to Shirley in the past life.

She uncovered that Shirley claims she was Jennifer's mom in a previous life

"She believes that we were a mother and daughter in a previous lifetime and I think it's why we have such we had such an instant bond. She just fantastic," the Good Morning star said.

They did a "past life regression retreat" together in New Mexico.

Drew then called Shirley in the midst of the show, "Hi Drew and hi Jen it's so great to see you there," Shirley said.

"I just wanted to tell you, Jen. I'll never forget how professional you were during the time we were making Rumor Has It. You were really wonderful to work with. I wanna tell you congratulations from 20 years ago," she gushed over the ex-wife of Brad Pitt

"Oh my god, that really was a, that's a surprise," Jennifer replied

"Can I ask what moved you about that so much?," Drew asked.

"I was with her when my dog passed away. Sorry, and I was at her ranch in New Mexico doing a past life regression retreat. Which sounds crazy when I say it like that, are you worried about me because I'm crying and my dog I'm talking about Norman. Oh my gosh," Jennnifer recalled.