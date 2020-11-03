Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green's domestic feud causes rift between former spouses

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green have been at odds for some time now

Megan Fox and ex-husband Brian Austin Green have become further apart from each other amid their recent family drama.

A source close to the former couple told PEOPLE that the two have been at odds for some time.



"They are struggling to get along and have been for a while," the insider revealed.

Meanwhile, a source close to Austin Green said that the actor is having a hard time wrapping his head around Fox's new relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

"It's a tough situation. As a dad, Brian is great. He is wonderful with the boys," the source said.

They added, "The issue is that he is bitter that Megan moved on so quickly with Machine Gun Kelly. It's been very hard for him. His behaviour can be pretty immature when it comes to Megan though. He knows how to get Megan upset. In the past, he was advised to chill out and just focus on doing the right thing for the boys."

Fox had recently slammed her estranged husband of painting her as an absent mother to their kids on social media.

"I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram," Fox said.

She added, ""You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?" the Transformers actress added.