Tuesday Nov 03 2020
BBC apologizes to Princess Diana's brother 25 years after bombshell interview

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

Almost 25 years later, BBC has finally apologized to Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer over the infamous and explosive Panorama interview of the late royal. 

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam praised the move by BBC director-general Tim Davie for writing to Charles, 9th Earl Spencer last week and apologizing privately.

Turning to Twitter, the royal expert welcomed the move that came over two and a half decades later.

"At last! The use of fake bank statements by Martin Bashir to obtain the famous/infamous Panorama interview with Diana was absolutely scandalous. It is bizarre that this apology has taken 25 years!!" he wrote on Twitter.

Back in September, for the first time ever, BBC had confessed Charles Spencer was shown bank statements by Martin Bashir that had been created by the graphic designer of the firm after he was approached by him in an attempt to bag an interview with Princess Diana.

This was in stark contrast with the internal probe that was done by BBC on Bashir in 1996 which found out that he hadn't used fake documents to get the interview. 

