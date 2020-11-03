Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

Ariana Grande calls for fans to stay home this Halloween: ‘please be safe’

In light of the raging pandemic and global crisis, Ariana Grande took to her social media accounts and sent out a heartfelt plea to fans, asking them to stay safe and cozy this Autumnal month.

For the unversed, the US recently hit their second Covid-19 wave and as of October 30th, nearly 100,000 people tested positive for an even harsher strain of the virus.

With these deadly statistics in mind, Ariana urgently took to Twitter and wrote, “these lil Halloween parties are not worth getting sick for. PLEASE … BE SAFE OUT THERE! USA hit a new record number of Covid cases in a day TODAY.”

Later on the singer referenced the same tweet and added, “this part. please dress up, take pics, but then get in your pjs and watch some scary movies. going to parties right now is unsafe and absolutely not worth it. please be safe. happy halloween everyone!”


