Kim Kardashian slammed for voting reminder: ‘tell your husband to stop’

The internet appears to be taking their frustrations with Kanye West, out on Kim Kardashian because her recent social media post.

The post that began this online crusade was a reminder urging fans to vote and it read, “Haven’t voted yet? @WhenWeAllVote is ready to help you make a plan to vote RIGHT NOW”

For those unware, the main reason why social media is ‘done’ with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and leave no opportunity to bash the family is because of Kris Jenner’s past comments on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In that episode, Kris Jenner accepted her familial ties to the US president and told the TV show host, “he’s a family friend.” As a result of that discovery, social media users became skeptical of Kanye’s intentions and alleged third-party mandate.

One user put it all into words when they pointed out how, “It’s obvious when Kanye agreed to participate helping sabotage votes for Biden, The Kushner’s offered Kim Kardashian high position & opportunities to be glorified by their administration. If they lose, there goes that plan for Kim.”

Whereas others were busy pointing out how Kanye is running for a third party and the reality TV star never once included that in any of her social media posts. “But your literal husband is running third party make it make sense Kimberley”

Others simply had their own agenda and began slamming the reality TV star, simply because she failed to stop her husband from perusing his presidential aspirations. “ah yes now tell ur literal husband to stop telling people to vote for him.” Others on the other hand only screamed, “TELL YOUR HUSBAND TO STOP RIGGING OUR ELECTION” (sic)



