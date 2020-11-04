Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus shuts down rumours she unfollowed Kendall Jenner with class

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

MileyCyrus took to respond to the rumours suggesting she unfollowed Kendall Jenner 

Miley Cyrus is not the one to sit silently as rumours about her friendship getting sour with Kendall Jenner float around. 

The singer denied she unfollowed Kendall on Instagram after her controversial birthday bash.

As noted by Instagram user and fellow Miley Cyrus fan @mileyxsquad, the Slide Away singer has unfollowed Kendall along with a few of the birthday girl's famous guests after the contentious bash.

"Miley Cyrus unfollowed everyone that was partying last night omg," tweeted @mileytanked.

Miley took to respond to the rumours herself, putting them to rest for good, "Never. Followed. Any. Of. Them. To. Begin. With. Let’s stop talking about who I follow on the damn gram and talk about VOTING! 1 day to go! #BidenHarris."

Miley has been vocal about supporting Joe Biden in US election 2020. She has been a staunch critic of Donal Trump and asked her followers to vote for his opponent Biden. 

More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid 'proud' of mom Yolanda Hadid as she votes for the first time in US election 2020

Bella Hadid 'proud' of mom Yolanda Hadid as she votes for the first time in US election 2020
US election 2020: Kanye West makes sure to cast vote - but for himself

US election 2020: Kanye West makes sure to cast vote - but for himself
Priyanka Chopra's jaw-dropping net worth is sure to leave you stunned

Priyanka Chopra's jaw-dropping net worth is sure to leave you stunned

Meghan Markle makes history by voting early in 2020 US election breaking royal protocol

Meghan Markle makes history by voting early in 2020 US election breaking royal protocol
Brad Pitt visits ex-wife Angelina Jolie to settle differences over custody of children

Brad Pitt visits ex-wife Angelina Jolie to settle differences over custody of children

Sofia Richie enjoys PDA-filled moments with Matthew Morton after split with Scott Disick

Sofia Richie enjoys PDA-filled moments with Matthew Morton after split with Scott Disick
Beyonce shares untold story about her leisure activities

Beyonce shares untold story about her leisure activities
Prince Charles and Prince William's illness made the Queen upset

Prince Charles and Prince William's illness made the Queen upset
Khloe Kardashian expertly puts pregnancy rumour to rest

Khloe Kardashian expertly puts pregnancy rumour to rest
Prince Harry scorned Prince Charles as a child: report

Prince Harry scorned Prince Charles as a child: report
Queen Elizabeth bashed for criticizing Meghan Markle: ‘royals sell shower caps'

Queen Elizabeth bashed for criticizing Meghan Markle: ‘royals sell shower caps'
Queen Elizabeth shuns Prince Andrew’s request to rejoin the royal fold: report

Queen Elizabeth shuns Prince Andrew’s request to rejoin the royal fold: report

Latest

view all