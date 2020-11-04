Miley Cyrus shuts down rumours she unfollowed Kendall Jenner with class

MileyCyrus took to respond to the rumours suggesting she unfollowed Kendall Jenner

Miley Cyrus is not the one to sit silently as rumours about her friendship getting sour with Kendall Jenner float around.



The singer denied she unfollowed Kendall on Instagram after her controversial birthday bash.

As noted by Instagram user and fellow Miley Cyrus fan @mileyxsquad, the Slide Away singer has unfollowed Kendall along with a few of the birthday girl's famous guests after the contentious bash.



"Miley Cyrus unfollowed everyone that was partying last night omg," tweeted @mileytanked.

Miley took to respond to the rumours herself, putting them to rest for good, "Never. Followed. Any. Of. Them. To. Begin. With. Let’s stop talking about who I follow on the damn gram and talk about VOTING! 1 day to go! #BidenHarris."

Miley has been vocal about supporting Joe Biden in US election 2020. She has been a staunch critic of Donal Trump and asked her followers to vote for his opponent Biden.