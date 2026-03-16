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Katie Price says she won't let her kids meet Lee Andrews yet

Katie Price has revealed that her kids have not met her new husband Lee Andrews yet

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 16, 2026

The interview comes after the reality star eased her appearance on the ITV daytime show
The interview comes after the reality star eased her appearance on the ITV daytime show

Katie Price has given a fresh update on her marriage, revealing that her children and family have yet to meet her new husband, Lee Andrews, in a bombshell interview. 

The former glamour model, 47, made a much-awaited appearance on the ITV show, Good Morning Britain on Monday for a tell all chat about her marriage to Lee Andrews.

Speaking up with presenters Susana, 55, and Ed Balls, 59, about her shotgun wedding, Katie shared: 

'They have all seen him on FaceTime. For me to introduce him to the kids, I won't be introducing them to him yet because I want to get to know him more myself.

'We speak every single day, we FaceTime all the time, people can meet people across the world like on Facebook, or in the olden days they used to write love letters to each other and nobody knocked that, but because it's me and the way I do things...

'I've seen what I want to see, I am so happy, people shouldn't underestimate me and my decisions, I'm older, I've learned a lot and it feels right for me, I'm happy.

'I just want people to be happy for me.'

Asked whether it mattered what people thought of her marriage, Katie concluded: 'I find it so disrespectful that I've chosen a man I want to be with and people have all these views.

'I've had myself, I'm used to it, speculation and hearsay and people saying stuff about me... I know what I know about Lee and they should never underestimate.

'Now, I want to get to know him and he wants to get to know me, and nobody will ever understand me and how I do things. I am so happy. Let people give us a chance.' 

The interview comes after the reality star eased her appearance on the ITV daytime show on Sunday evening.

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