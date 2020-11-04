Cher plans to ‘jump all over’ if Joe Biden wins the 2020 US elections

Can't connect right now! retry
Cher plans to ‘jump all over’ if Joe Biden wins 2020 US elections

American singer and song-writer Cher has been a staunch advocate for democratic law, women’s rights and even LGBTQ+ rights from the very start of her career. However, what the 74-year-old icon is known for is her unwavering support and during a recent phone interview, she even touched upon her Joe Biden campaign trail.

"Well, COVID-19 and voting are the only things that are important right now,” Cher began by telling People magazine.

“I just want people to know that in order for them to get back to a normal life — actually, a better life than we had before — I really believe that they've got to vote for Joe, and not just because he's kind, he's gentle and he's compassionate, but because he's smart.”

She went on to say, “As far as I'm concerned, the things he wants to do will really set this country up in a way that I used to remember it."

In comparison, "Trump is like Nixon on steroids. “I'm just praying that our people will vote in a quantity that he will not be able to change the vote. He's got a lot of dirty tricksters. You know? They're very creative."

