Thursday Nov 05 2020
Trump gets schooled by Mark Ruffalo after his Twitter rant on mail-in voting

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

Mark Ruffalo wasted no time in hitting back at Trump and teaching him a lesson

American Mark Ruffalo stepped forward to school Donald Trump and teach him a lesson about mail-in ballots. 

The Republican presidential candidate had sparked a storm after falsely claiming victory on Wednesday while the vote tallying was incomplete and the final result was in a haze.

He later turned to Twitter and expressed his disappointment, saying he was doubtful of him losing out on votes in key states.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled,” he wrote.

“Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong,” he added.

The Hulk actor wasted no time in hitting back at the president and teaching him a lesson about how mail-in ballots actually work.

“It’s not strange. It’s mail in Ballots and Absentee ballots during a pandemic. We haven’t finished counting the votes. Be patient.”

“There are millions of uncounted ballots. Let the process happen. We have been doing this a long time.”

In another tweet, the Avengers: Endgame actor wrote: “#CountEveryVote.”


