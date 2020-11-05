Jennifer Aniston shares a picture with Reese Witherspoon that everyone will relate to

Jennifer Aniston is eagerly waiting for the outcome of the US presidential election in which vote counting continues, with Joe Biden edging closer to victory.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a throwback picture with Reese Witherspoon to explain how keen she is to see Biden win the White House race.

"Mood," she captioned her picture while tagging her friend.

The "Friends" actress has been supporting Democratic candidate Biden against President Donald Trump.

She recently angered Kanye West's fans for asking Americans not to vote for the rapper.