Friday Nov 06 2020
Prince Harry cut ties with Prince George, Charlotte due to Prince William

Friday Nov 06, 2020

Prince Harry’s dwindling ties with the monarchy have cost young Prince George and Princess Charlotte their relationship with their favorite uncle.

Prince Harry’s initial snub began after Prince William referred to his then-fiancé Meghan Markle, as ‘this girl’ and according to royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, that’s when the Duke of Sussex stopped visiting his niece and nephews.

The Finding Freedom writers detailed this steady relationship decline in their book. For reportedly, “In the months after William talked to Harry about the relationship, the two hardly spoke. The brothers went from always making time for each other to barely spending any time together.”

“Harry had always loved popping across the grounds of the Palace to see George and Charlotte, bringing them gifts that included an electric SUV for his nephew and a tricycle for Charlotte. But those visits came to a virtual halt by that summer of 2017.”

