Kate Middleton bags praises: 'We are lucky to have her as the future Queen'

Monday Nov 09, 2020

Kate Middleton bagged ample praises from all around for carrying out the royal duties

Kate Middleton's appearance on Remembrance Sunday caught the eye of quite a lot of people as many sang praises for her on social media. 

The Duchess of Cambridge bagged ample praises from all around for carrying out the royal duties in a ‘dignified’ manner and being the epitome of grace.

Many royal fans and critics were hopeful of the duchess making an esteemed Queen one day when her husband Prince William takes over the throne.

“This beautiful regal lady looked so proud as her husband lay his wreath, they are such a credit to the royal family and our country,” wrote one user.

“Beautiful elegant lady we are so lucky to have her as our future Queen,” added another.

“Kate looks stunning, her serenity, strength and empathy never falters, she is a true inspiration,” a third wrote.

“Kate Middleton looks phenomenal,” another said.

“Stunning! Beautiful lady and will make a wonderful Queen," wrote one more. 

Kate redefined elegance in her black Alexander McQueen military-style coat and fascinator.  

