Harrison Ford makes strong political speech in new interview

Harrison Ford slams this president in latest interview

Harrison Ford is well-known for calling a spade a spade, which he puts on display in a recent interview, where he calls out the current U.S. president.



"It scares the **** out of me. The ignorance, the hubris, the lies, the perfidy. [Trump] knows better, but he’s an instrument of the status quo, and he’s making money, hand over fist, while the world goes to hell in a handbasket," he says in a chat with The Guardian.

He continues, the president is "losing ground because everything he says is a lie," adding his "drill, baby, drill, mantra would fail."

In light of this, Harrison doubles down on the efforts against climate change. "I’m confident we can mitigate against [climate change], that we can buy time to change behaviors, to create new technologies, to concentrate more fully on implementation of those policies."

The Indiana Jones star adds, "But we have to develop the political will and intellectual sophistication to realize that we human beings are capable of change."

"We are incredibly adaptive, we are incredibly inventive. If we concentrate on a problem we can fix it most times," Harrison concludes.