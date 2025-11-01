Pete Davidson reveals he's waiting for THIS future invention

 
Geo News Digital Desk
November 01, 2025

Pete Davidson is still waiting for the future invention we were promised.

Speaking with People Magazine, the comedian got candid about the tech innovations that excite him.

Davidson told the outlet, "I'm still waiting for the hoverboard."

He went on to add, "We got close. Remember those boards they had, but then they just started exploding?" referring to the self-balancing devices introduced in the past.

However, soon-to-be-dad Davidson also revealed the future technology he's not excited about: Flying cars.

He said, "When I was a kid, they sounded really cool, but now that I actually drive, that would be a f------nightmare."

"So I hope nobody ever creates flying cars," he added.

This comes ahead of major milestone in the SNL alum's personal life.

In his personal life, Pete Davidson is expecting his first child with girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt. 

During his conversation with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the comedian discussed the pregnancy.

He said, "Anybody who knows me, it’s my dream to be a dad, so I’m so excited."

Adding, "I’m excited to see her be a mom, so we’re stoked," of his girlfriend Hewitt, whom he started dating in early 2024. 

