Tuesday Nov 10 2020
Kim Kardashian's ex BFF Larsa Pippen spills the beans on Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

Kim Kardashian's ex BFF Larsa Pippen denied all claims of a reunion Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian's former best friend, Larsa Pippen, cleared the air about rekindling romance with  Tristan Thompson behind his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian's back.

The ex-Miami Housewife told the Hollywood Raw podcast that she was already dating Tristan even before he had met Khloe.

"I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to LA, I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them," Pippen revealed.

"Then a week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever … I never cared that Khloé was with him after me.”

Pippen went on to deny all claims that she recently ignited her romance with Tristan.

“I would never do that. That’s not even my personality,” she said, before adding, “I applaud [Khloé and Tristan] for working things out. I think it’s great they are trying to work on their relationship. I’m really proud of them.”

Things hit rock bottom between Pippen and the Kardashian family because of Kanye West, she claimed.

She revealed that at one point, she was Kanye's “go-to person to call when he wasn’t happy with x, y and z,” and that she eventually blocked his number because of his late-night calling, which “really upset him.”

“If Kanye feels like Kim and him are better without me, then let them be without me,” she added. “Do I look like I’m suffering? … Was it hurtful? Yes … This shall pass, too.”

