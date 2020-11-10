Man who barged into Queen Elizabeth's bedroom has no regrets

The man who passed through Buckingham Palace's tight security and barged into Queen Elizabeth II's bedroom has become an icon of sorts.

However, despite the major security breach leading him into ample trouble, Michael Fagan doesn’t seem to be perturbed by it even a bit, as he recalled the incident during an interview with the Telegraph.

“There’s plenty of people who’ve knelt before the Queen but there’s not many who’ve sat on her bed and had a chat, is there?” he said.

Fagan, now 70, looked back at the breach and said: “I pulled back the curtain and she said, ‘What are you doing here?’"

“She talks like me and you, normal. Well, I sound a bit common so maybe not like that. But very normal,” he said.

He further recalled how he sat on her bed while she told him she would be back in a minute. “She walked out on her little legs. Then a footman comes in and goes, ‘You look like you need a drink, mate.’”

“He pours me a whisky out of the pantry. Then the policemen came and they were all over the place - they hadn’t arrested anyone for years, they were on a retirement posting, on guard duty. One of them was fumbling around for his notebook,” he said.

“She never had a four-poster bed. And she’s got a little thing where she does her teas and coffees,” he added.

For the unversed, Fagan confessed to The Sun that he had entered Her Majesty’s bedroom 40 years earlier as he was persistent on her helping him. He recalled how the Queen had demanded to know what he was doing inside her room before she dashed out to get security, back in July 1982.

This incident has been named the worst royal security breaches of the 20th century as Fagan climbed into the palace through an open window, in spite of strict security.

According to Fagan, he had been “depressed” after his wife parted ways with him.

He told the outlet that he had been burdened with the responsibility of raising four children on his own and only wanted to know if the Queen could help him deal with his problems.

“I pulled back the curtains and the woman in bed sits up and says in an accent like the finest glass, ‘What are you doing here?’ There’s the Queen in front of me. I was dumbstruck. I don’t know anyone else who wouldn’t be,” he recalled.



