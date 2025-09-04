How did Rolling Ray die?

Rolling Ray passed away at age 28

Juan 'Raymond' Harper, a reality TV personality known online as "Rolling Ray" who called himself the "most famous boy in a wheelchair," died Wednesday at age 28 after months of hospitalization.

The Zeus Network, where Harper gained fame appearing on multiple shows, confirmed his death in an emotional social media post.

"Your memory will live with us here at Zeus. May you rest in eternal peace," the network wrote, asking fans to send prayers to his family.

Harper's cause of death remains unclear, but the influencer had publicly battled serious health issues.

In August 2024, he revealed being hospitalized that summer with pneumonia and a severe blood infection that left him fighting for his life.

"I thought I was gonna die y'all," Harper wrote on Instagram at the time, describing how he drifted in and out of consciousness for days before awakening with a breathing tube.

"But I fought not just for me, but for my fans, family, friends & haters!"

The social media star shared videos of himself breathing through a mask and thanked supporters who stayed by his side during his recovery.

Despite his health struggles, Harper expressed gratitude and hope, writing "Thank you God!" after surviving the summer health crisis.