'Peaky Blinders' star set to appear in major new movie

'Sirius' taps Finn Cole, along with Mads Mikkelsen

Peaky Blinders features an ensemble cast, including Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, and Helen McCrory.

There is also Finn Cole, who portrayed Michael Gray, who is now set to appear in Sirius, an action-thriller by Future Artists Entertainment.

He is set to appear next to Mads Mikkelsen in the movie, which has wrapped production and tells the story of "Sirius Patrol, the Danish special forces unit charged with defending Greenland’s 8,700-mile frozen coastline."

“I am overjoyed that one of Britain’s most exciting young actors, Finn Cole, has joined Mads Mikkelsen to help bring this fantastic arctic adventure to life,” producer Pascal Degove said.

Besides the duo, the film stars Simon Sears, Søren Malling, Jason Wong, Jon Xue Zhang, Aiden Cheng, Rob Kazinsky, Aidan Cheng, Bruce Chong, Samuel Edward-Cook, Wade Briggs, and Ben Batt.

Lee Smith serves as director, marking his directorial debut on a screenplay by Tony Mosher. At the same time, Pascal and Matt Williams are the producers, with Deborah Acoca serving as executive producer.

It is unclear when Sirius will get a release date, while in the meantime, Finn is best known for Peaky Blinders, as well as Animal Kingdom, Slaughterhouse Rulez, Dreamland, Here Are the Young, and F9: The Fast Saga.