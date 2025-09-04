'The Paper' creators give insight into binge release debate

Creators recall debate over 'The Paper' binge drop

The Office dropped episodes weekly; however, its spinoff, The Paper, opted to binge-release.



This is what Greg Daniels, the series co-creator, said sparked a debate with the company's executives.

“For us, I think, we started off agitating for the drop, and partly it was because the original ‘Office’ was a weekly thing,” he said in an interview with TheWrap.

The binge drop, he said, “didn’t come from” him or his fellow maker Michael Koman.

The creator continued, “But then, [Peacock execs] had pointed out that most people who are big ‘Office’ fans probably binged it because they saw it on Netflix or Peacock. So that argument kind of evaporated.”

Greg, then, credited the company for smart thinking, saying, “The company is smart and they have a lot of strategic thinking, and [I’m] not sure [of] everything behind it.”

Michael also weighed in on the discussion, adding he preferred the binge format.

“My personal viewing habits align much more with a binge release,” the creator noted. “I like being able to just decide, especially if I’m into something, I get impatient now.”

Regarding binge release. Greg also said, “I also like the idea that the audience can make up their own mind about the show without maybe seeing everything in promos over the course of a longer release."

The Paper is streaming on Peacock.

