Sharon Osbourne feels Amber Heard ‘gave as good as she got' to Johnny Depp

Sharon Osbourne believes Amber Heard gave Johnny Depp “as good as she got” after libel court hearing went public.

Osbourne began her interview with CBS's The Talk by admitting that she understands Depp and Heard’s relationship dynamic because she shares a similar one with her husband Ozzy.

The star was quoted telling the leading daily, "Do you know what I think,” after all “It takes two to tango. I think that they had a very vulnerable relationship. I think they're both as bad as each other.”

Osbourne also went on to defend Heard in her interview and explained how “She gave him as good as she got — it wasn't just like a little mouse in the corner being battered. She gave him back, and I think that they were both drinking."

Osbourne concluded her piece by simply saying, “I don't know what they were using. I have no idea who was doing what, but I know they were both drinking, and it's a volatile relationship. I had a relationship like that with my husband at one time. I would give him what he gave me."