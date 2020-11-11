Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
Meghan Markle’s collaboration with Kamala Harris could be an instant hit: experts

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

A social media storm broke out after Meghan Markle subtly voiced out her opinion on the current political climate of the United States.

However, that wasn’t the last time the Duchess of Sussex will keep herself involved in politics—a no-go area for all royals.

As per the latest observation by royal experts, Meghan may find herself working for vice president-elect Kamala Harris, who is someone she has expressed her great admiration for.

She had earlier dropped hints about endorsing Harris when she claimed to have been “excited” seeing people of colour represented in American politics.

According Express UK, with the help of Meghan’s Netflix deal, she could secure for herself an exclusive interview with Harris.

Media industry insiders have also expressed hope of the possible collaboration becoming a hit in terms of ratings.

Other experts cited by the portal claimed that the two could even collaborate for non-political podcasts as well where they tackle issues such as hate speech and social media regulation. 

