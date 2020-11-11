Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 11 2020
By
Web Desk

Viola Davis touches on the pay disparity in Hollywood: 'You can't throw me a bone'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 11, 2020

Viola Davis touches on the pay disparity in Hollywood: 'You can't throw me a bone'

Before making a name for herself within Hollywood’s inner circle, Viola Davis was forced to accept the industry’s blatant pay disparity towards women of color.

The Oscar award-winning star touched upon her past pay disparity struggles during a candid discussion and even attributed it all to being nothing short of getting handed leftovers, rather than full meals.

Davis elaborated upon her euphemism during her interview with InStyle magazine and was even quoted telling the publication that she prefers food that is “Cooked at the exact temperature."

The actress went on to claim how, "You cannot throw me a bone with a really nice little piece of meat still on it and expect that’s good enough for me.”

Even though  “I love my collard greens and all of that, and I know we were given the leftovers. I know how to cook that, but I want a filet mignon.”

The Law and Order star went on to say, “The differences in pay and the lack of access to opportunities are huge. I fully expect changes. I’m trying to lift my hopes up. Even if it takes a little bit of vodka. If we don’t move forward together, then we don’t move forward.”

More From Entertainment:

Fans petition for Johnny Depp’s return to ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’

Fans petition for Johnny Depp’s return to ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’
Zendaya reflects on her turbulent 2020

Zendaya reflects on her turbulent 2020
Meghan Markle’s collaboration with Kamala Harris could be an instant hit: experts

Meghan Markle’s collaboration with Kamala Harris could be an instant hit: experts
Britney Spears will not perform till her father Jamie is removed from her affairs

Britney Spears will not perform till her father Jamie is removed from her affairs
What Miley Cyrus thinks about ex Cody Simpson moving on with Marloes Stevens

What Miley Cyrus thinks about ex Cody Simpson moving on with Marloes Stevens

Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend Gabriella Brooks ‘already a part of his family’

Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend Gabriella Brooks ‘already a part of his family’
Beyoncé teams up with Peloton to produce exclusive fitness content

Beyoncé teams up with Peloton to produce exclusive fitness content

'Stand Up for Heroes' event goes online with Prince Harry as its special guest

'Stand Up for Heroes' event goes online with Prince Harry as its special guest

Scarlett Johansson debuts stunning wedding band after marriage with Colin Jost

Scarlett Johansson debuts stunning wedding band after marriage with Colin Jost

Jason Momoa's family membes 'were starving for years' after 'Game of Thrones' stint

Jason Momoa's family membes 'were starving for years' after 'Game of Thrones' stint
Kate Middleton, Prince William pay homage to fallen war heroes during virtual chat

Kate Middleton, Prince William pay homage to fallen war heroes during virtual chat

Princess Diana's explosive Panorama interview led to her tragic death, says friend

Princess Diana's explosive Panorama interview led to her tragic death, says friend

Latest

view all