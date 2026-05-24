BBC radio host Emma Britton loses battle with stage four cancer at 52

Emma Britton, a well loved BBC radio presenter, has sadly died at the age of 52 after fighting stage four lung cancer.

Emma was known to many listeners through her work on BBC Radio Somerset and BBC Radio Bristol.

For years, her voice became a regular part of people’s mornings and many fans loved her friendly and comforting style on air.

The late host’s family shared the sad news and said Emma was very thankful for all the love and support she received after revealing her cancer diagnosis in 2025.

However, they also said they plan to celebrate her life in the way she would have wanted.

Following the news, many BBC colleagues and listeners paid tribute to her online.

People remembered her as a warm, kind and genuine person who always made others feel welcome.

Emma joined BBC Somerset in 2007 and later became the station’s breakfast show presenter.

In 2016, she moved to BBC Radio Bristol where she continued growing her connection with listeners.

Even during her illness, Emma stayed involved in charity work and earlier this year, she helped raise more than £11,000 for ALK Positive UK, a charity that supported her after her diagnosis.

Emma’s death deeply saddened fans and fellow broadcasters, with many saying her voice and personality will be greatly missed.