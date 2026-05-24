Selena Gomez's new adult film role leaves fans curious about Benny Blanco's reaction

Selena Gomez is getting a lot of attention after reports claimed that she may star in a new adult film by Brady Corbet called The Origin of the World.

The upcoming movie is already creating discussion in Hollywood because of its mature and adult themes.

Reports have also linked actors Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender to the project, although the full cast has not officially been confirmed yet.

According to insider reports, Gomez sees this film as another big step in her acting career.

People close to the singer said that she has been trying for years to move beyond the clean Disney image many fans still connect her with.

However, the reports also added that Gomez wants to take on stronger and more serious roles that can help people see her differently as an actress.

Insiders also believe that she is focused on growing in Hollywood and taking projects that challenge her.

At the same time, many fans became curious about how her husband Benny Blanco feels about the film.

According to the insider, Blanco fully supports the Calm Down hitmaker and is proud of her decision to take on new creative work.

Over the years, Selena has slowly moved toward more mature roles and many people now see this reported project as another major moment in her career journey.