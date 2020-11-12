Britney Spears believes Jamie Spears doesn’t ‘respect her’ wishes: report

Britney Spears and her father are currently at odds, to the point where the singer feels Jamie Spears no longer respects her autonomy as a person in regards to her conservatorship case.

A source close to the singer spoke about the issue with People magazine and spilled the beans on Spears’s current relationship dynamic with her father as well.

The inside admitted how Britney has "had issues" with her father for "a long time" now, to the point where they no longer even speak to eachother. The rift between the pair is currently so bad that the duo has not contacted each other for over a year at this point.

According to the insider, “She feels like he has no respect for her wishes. It's a sad situation. Jamie has always had a tendency to shut down Britney's requests without any discussion."

This information came to light only days after L.A courts refused to kick Jamie out as sole conservator of his daughter's estate. During that same hearing, the singer's lawyers even dropped a bombshell allegation and explained how, "My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father."