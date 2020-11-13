Selena Gomez gears up to grace screens as gay mountaineer in forthcoming biopic

Selena Gomez is all set to mesmerize fans with her new role as she would be seen playing the role of pioneering Peruvian-American mountaineer Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in a new biopic.

The biopic, which will be produced by Oscar-winner Donna Gigliotti, will be based on Vasquez-Lavado’s memoir In the Shadow of the Mountain, which is being published in 2022.

As per reports, Vasquez-Lavado was the first out gay woman to complete the Seven Summits, meaning she climbed the highest peaks on each of the seven continents. She achieved the feat in 2018.

Music sensation Gomez and Vasquez-Lavado broke the news about the film from their social media accounts.

Taking to Instagram, Vasquez-Lavado wrote: 'I am so humbled and grateful to share this thrilling news, which has been in the works for the last 10 months, that an all-star team has optioned my upcoming memoir ... for a movie adaptation'

She added: 'I am so honoured and touched for the bold, talented, and brilliant @selenagomez in taking the starring role.'

Fans quickly expressed their excitement at the news of Gomez in a new film role, others questioned the choice of a straight actor to play a gay role.

One social media user tweeted: 'But Selena isn’t gay. I wish they would give unknown LGBTQ actors a chance at playing such a defining role.'

According to a media outlet, Selena Gomez had previously discussed her sexuality.