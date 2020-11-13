Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 13 2020
'Home Alone' director Chris Columbus slams Disney reboot: 'It's a waste'

Friday Nov 13, 2020

‘Home Alone’ director Chris Columbus slams Disney reboot: ‘It’s a waste’

Home Alone director Chris Columbus is completely 'over' the possible Disney reboot of the age-old Christmas classic and is actively bashing any ‘reimagined’ shreds the animation house is cooking up for their new version.

Chris shared his thoughts during an interview with Insider and was even quoted telling the publication that “It’s a waste of time as far as I’m concerned.” After all, “What’s the point?"

Chris explained, “I’m a firm believer that you don’t remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone. You’re not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It’s just not going to happen. So why do it?”

He concluded by explaining how, “It’s like doing a paint-by-numbers version of a Disney animated film — a live-action version of that. What’s the point? It’s been done. Do your own thing. Even if you fail miserably, at least you have come up with something original.”

