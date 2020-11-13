Eminem thinks he and Ellen DeGeneres are 'besties'

Ellen DeGeneres received severe backlash after reports of toxic work environment on her show.

She was attacked online, with people calling for boycott of her show and accusing her of hypocrisy.

Ellen, however, received love and support from a handful of her friends in the US entertainment industry.

The stars from film and music industry who are friends with Ellen also included Marshall Mathers aka Eminem.

Although, Em chose not to comment in favor of Ellen, his fans knew the connection between the "Lose Yourself" rapper and the TV show host.

The Detroit rapper had also called Ellen his bestie in a video message which he released in 2018.

In the video, Eminem was seen sending birthday wishes to Ellen on her 60th birthday.

"I kind of felt I knew you before we met and now that we met I kind of feel like we are besties... I just wanted to say Happy birthday. We wish you happy 60th birthday," Eminem said in the video.

"I love, the world loves you, we all love you," he said towards the end of the video.



